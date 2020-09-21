Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 shut down near Covert Ave. after three vehicle crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Around 2:15 p.m. Monday The Evansville Police Department responded to the intersection of Hwy 41 and Covert Ave. for a serious accident involving three vehicles.

Officers said both vehicles were engulfed in flames with they arrived. Sargent Nick Winsett says a north bound SUV was either stopped at the stop light or moving slowly when it was struck by a fast moving pick up truck from behind. He says this initial collision knocked the SUV into the vehicle in front of it and it burst into flames.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner is on the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were in the SUV.

Reconstruction crews are also working to clear the scene, and drivers should expect Hwy 41 to remain closed until 6 or 7 p.m. Monday evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.