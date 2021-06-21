TRAFFIC ALERT: INDOT crews respond to water main break on Morgan Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — INDOT crews and EWSU are responding to a water main break below Morgan Avenue in between Oak Hill and Boeke Roads.

The dip in the roadway started forming shortly before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

EWSU crews will have to fix the dip as INDOT crews will close the right westbound lane of Morgan Avenue.

The eastbound lane will be used for both westbound and eastbound traffic.

The repairs could take several days to fix.

Crews have called for barricades to be brought in before the dip breaks through the pavement.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.