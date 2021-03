EVANSVILLE, InD (WEHT) – An accident with injuries shut down both lanes of southbound Highway 41 at Walnut Saturday evening. Evansville Police, Fire and AMR responded to the scene.

Both southbound lanes have since reopened.

#DEVELOPING: Both lanes of southbound Highway 41 are shut down at Walnut following an accident with injuries.



Evansville Police, Fire and AMR are at the scene. @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/y9iv2D3YAG — Noah Alatza (@noahalatza) March 13, 2021

(This story was originally published on March 13, 2021)