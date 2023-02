HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic alert has been issued by Indiana State Police due to police activity on State Road 57 in Pike County between State Road 61 and 18th Street.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle has confirmed to Eyewitness News a subject is being ordered on a warrant out of a residence, but is being uncooperative. Sergeant Ringle also says there is no one else inside of the residence.

This is a developing story.