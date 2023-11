HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers in Henderson should expect lane closures as construction crews begin pouring concrete on Section One of the new Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing.

The closures will begin on Thursday, November 2 on northbound U.S. 41 at the exit with Highway 351. Short-term lane closures and traffic shifts are also possible in both directions for Highway 351 and 2nd Street at the U.S. 41 overpass.