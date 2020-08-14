TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane restriction planned for Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Crews will begin restricting the northbound lane of the Blue Bridge in Owensboro Monday. The lane will be closed Mondays through Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The project is expected to last until early Fall barring any technical delays or bad weather. Drivers should anticipate slow moving traffic and delays. Temporary signals will be used. Meanwhile, work on the twin bridges in Henderson is expected to wrap up Sunday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

