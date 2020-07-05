TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane restrictions starting Monday on Covert Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says lane restrictions on Covert Ave. between Lodge Ave. and Weinbach Ave. will begin Monday.

Both westbound lanes on Covert Ave. will be closed for over two months as crews work on the Covert/Wedge Ave. water main replacement project.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

