EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Water Sewer Utility announced on Wednesday that both lanes on Washington Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Weinbach Avenue and Lincoln Park Drive for “emergency sewer repairs.”

Officials say extra workers have been called in to complete the repairs as soon as possible. Repairs are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and one lane of traffic in both directions is expected to reopen later tonight.

Washington Avenue will also be closed on Thursday while a contractor lays down asphalt.