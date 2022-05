GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:27 p.m. Monday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to avoid an oil spill north of Owensville. They say the large oil spill is at the SR 64/SR 65 junction.

Eyewitness News talked to Gibson County dispatch and they tell us they aren’t sure how the spill got there. We’re told crews are on scene to clean the roadway.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as we learn new information.