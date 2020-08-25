TRAFFIC ALERT: northbound I-69 at Lynch Road closed due to accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Dispatch says I-69 from Lynch Road to Morgan Ave. is temporarily closed due to a car accident. Southbound lanes are limited to one lane.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. Three children were also in the car, but were reportedly unharmed.

This is a developing story.

