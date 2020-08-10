TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of State Road 57 closed after car accident

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an accident with injuries in the area of State Road 57 and Baumgart Road.

VSCO says State Road 57 is shut down and traffic is slow on Highway 41 at State Road 57.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

CRASH: Deputies are investigating an injury accident in the area of State Road 57 and Baumgart Road. State Road 57 is shut down. Please avoid this area. North bound Highway 41 traffic is also slowed at State Road 57. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) August 10, 2020

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: