WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says US 41-A is closed between mile marker 15.5 and mile marker 17.1 after a crash in Webster County.
The KTC says the closure is expected to last until 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening but drivers should try to find alternate routes. This is a developing story.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- TRAFFIC ALERT: part of US 41-A closed in Webster County following crash
- Cantaloupe sold at Meijer under recall
- City of Henderson cancels Halloween Extravaganza
- Fire in dust evacuation unit at Fisher Dynamics is under investigation
- Six people taken to the hospital after vehicle rolls into bean field