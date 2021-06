EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Pipeline construction work continues along Bergdolt Rd, just east of Oak Hill Rd, in Evansville.

The intersection of Oak Hill Rd and Bergdolt Rd will be closed to traffic. Drivers will be able to take Elmridge Dr to Congress Rd and route back to Bergdolt Rd during this time.

CenterPoint Energy says work is now expected to be completed by the end of this week if weather permits.