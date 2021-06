EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) CenterPoint Energy will be doing pipeline construction work along Bergdolt Road beginning on Friday.

Starting around 6:30 a.m., eastbound traffic at the intersection of Oak Hill Road and Bergdolt Road will be closed. Traffic will be able to detour using Elmridge Drive to Congress Road and route back to Bergdolt Road. West bound traffic on Bergdolt Road towards Oak Hill will remain open at this time.

Work is estimated to be completed by Monday.