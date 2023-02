EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Vanderburgh County Highway Department advises drivers to be aware that Boonville New Harmony Road will be closed between Darmstadt Road and Hoing Road for guardrail repair on February 9.

The road will be closed to all traffic, except emergency traffic, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is advised that drivers avoid the area if possible. If travel through the area is necessary, use caution and expect delays.