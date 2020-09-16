Traffic Alert: portion of Hwy. 41 to close for street light work

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Municipal Power and Light is alerting drivers that the right lane of Hwy. 41 southbound — between Racetrack Road and the Cloverleaf — will be temporarily closed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

The closure is being done to change out street lights.

Officials urge drivers to use caution since this is a moving work zone with sections of the area closed at different intervals.

If possible, officials say drivers should try to avoid the area for the safety of the workers.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)