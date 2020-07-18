TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure expected in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 657 will be closed from mile marker zero to mile marker one starting Tuesday in Hancock County.

The lane closure will be in place from 7:00 A.M. Tuesday morning through 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon, weather permitting. The KTC says motorists should seek alternate routes during the shutdown.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: