HENDERSON, Ky – Work on a cross drain replace on US 60 in Henderson has been delayed until next Monday, November 8.

U.S. 60 will be closed east of the Spottsville bridge near Chase Road. It will remain closed through November 12. All traffic will be detoured via KY 811.

Drivers can take KY 811 to Mudd Road to U.S. 60. The detour for vehicles will be signed and is approximately a mile and a half in length. Trucks are encouraged to access the Audubon Parkway.