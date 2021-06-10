Semi crash injures 1, closes portion of Western Kentucky Parkway

MULHENBERG Co. (WEHT) — The Graham Volunteer Fire Department has responded to the scene of a semi that has rolled over on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The rollover happened in the westbound lanes of mile marker 47 around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The parkway has been shut down as drivers have been asked to find an alternate route until at least around 10:00 a.m.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in the crash. The injuries are described as minor. Deputies said the semi truck was hauling powdered milk.

