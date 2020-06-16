TRAFFIC ALERT: “serious injury crash” on I-69

(WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash on the Covert Ave./SR-662 exit on I-69.

CRASH: I69 northbound on Covert Ave/SR-662 exit. VCSO assisting @warricksheriff with serious injury crash. Passenger transported to ER. Alcohol is a suspected factor. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 16, 2020

The passenger in the car has been transported to a local hospital. This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

