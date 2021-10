OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A crash on I-165 in Ohio County has closed the southbound lanes of the highway Saturday morning.

It happened on mile marker 48 near Hartford. Kentucky Transportation officials say the clean up is expected to take 5 to 6 hours.

Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes while the highway is closed.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2021)