Deputies: Highway 41 back open after crash at Waterworks Road

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Deputies were called to a crash near the Indiana and Kentucky border at Waterworks Road and Highway 41 on Friday night.

Deputies said a truck was headed north on Highway 41 and tried to turn west on Waterworks Road when a southbound vehicle t-boned the truck. Officials said only only minor injuries were reported. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.

Deputies closed down one lane of Southbound 41 into Henderson, but it has since reopened tonight.

This is a developing story.