TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chocolate milk crashes into railroad underpass

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Mohr Road west of Wisteria Ln. will be closed for an “extended period of time” for cleanup and bridge inspection after a truck carrying chocolate milk crashed into a railroad underpass.



Photos: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

There is no word if there are any injuries from the incident. This story will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)

