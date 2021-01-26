TRAFFIC ALERT: Webster County road closed after semi overturns, dumping chicken cages onto roadway

WEBSTER CO., Ky (WEHT) A crash in Webster County has shut down KY 630 between KY 132 and Slover Church Road. KYTC it expects the road to be closed for up to four hours.

According to a police report, the driver said he was traveling northbound on KY 630 when his trailer drifted off the road and struck a culvert at Oak Hill Road. This knocked the trailer axels out of place, causing it dump its load of chicken cages, which were full of chickens.

The report says there was no damage to the semi, and Tyson employees cleared the chickens.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)