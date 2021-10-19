Traffic alerts for US 41 in Princeton and Evansville, SR 164 in Jasper

Evansville

There will be lane restrictions next week for the interchange at U.S. 41 and I-69.

Beginning on or around Monday, Oct. 25, contractors will begin installing foundations for high-mast lights. During this operation workers will restrict one ramp at a time and the work will be performed on each of the ramps at the interchange.

Work is expected to last for about three weeks on each ramp, with completion of the entire project expected by the end of the year. During the operation, the ramps will be restricted to a width of 12-feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or Interstate routes. Following the installation of the foundations, high mast lighting will be installed at the interchange.

Princeton

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure of the ramp from U.S. 41 northbound to County Road 550 South in Princeton.

Beginning on or around Thursday, Oct. 21, contractors will close the ramp for pavement repairs. Earlier this summer, a section of concrete on the ramp was noticed to be heaving. A temporary speed limit was placed on the ramp as INDOT worked to schedule repairs. During this project, several sections of concrete will be replaced as well as the asphalt approach to the ramp.

Work is expected to take about a week depending upon weather conditions. The ramp will be closed around the clock during this project.

Jasper

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure of the intersection of Newton Street and 3rd Avenue In Jasper.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, Oct. 20, contractors, will close the intersection of Newton Street and 3rd Ave. for replacement of drainage structures as part of the ongoing project at this location. This will require full pavement cuts, excavation and installation of the new structures.

Depending upon weather conditions, work is expected to last for about two days. During the project traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 231, State Road 162 and 3rd Ave.