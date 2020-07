WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash in Webster County on I-69 has closed both directions at MP 126/Slaughter’s exit.

KTC says the duration of this crash is not known at this time.

There is no word on the amount of vehicles involved or any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)