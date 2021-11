OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) Traffic on KY 69 over I-165 in Ohio County will be shifted to the shoulders starting Monday. The change will be in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Crews will be addressing joint eliminations at each end of the bridge. Lane width will be restricted to 10′.

The change is expected to be in place until March 2022. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.