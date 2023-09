HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced an increased law enforcement presence near Domtar for their shutdown that will start on Monday, Sept. 18.

Authorities say that patrols will be monitoring increased traffic and be watching for traffic violations. They say that drivers should expect increased traffic and longer delays near Domtar for the next few weeks, and should adjust their travel times for these delays.