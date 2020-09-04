Chase ends on Blue Bridge as police respond near Owensboro

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – The Blue Bridge over the Ohio River in Owensboro was closed for a portion of Friday morning.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on the Indiana side of the Ohio. The deputy identified the person as someone under 18 years old without a driver’s license.

The chase continued onto the Blue Bridge in a construction zone. The sheriff’s office says eventually the car being driven by the suspect hit a construction vehicle and then ran away.

Owensboro Police are now investigating.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)