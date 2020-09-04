Chase ends on Blue Bridge as police respond near Owensboro

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – The Blue Bridge over the Ohio River in Owensboro was closed for a portion of Friday morning.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on the Indiana side of the Ohio. The deputy identified the person as someone under 18 years old without a driver’s license.

The chase continued onto the Blue Bridge in a construction zone. The sheriff’s office says eventually the car being driven by the suspect hit a construction vehicle and then ran away.

Owensboro Police are now investigating.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

