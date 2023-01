HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Emergency responders are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson.

A truck is currently overturned on the side of the road, but officials say the driver was not injured. Two people inside of another vehicle were reportedly injured, with at least one being serious injuries.

A helicopter was at the scene, but as of 1:30 p.m. it has not yet left the scene.

This is a developing story.