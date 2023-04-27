HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Motorists who take the Twin Bridges during their daily drive might find themselves frustrated in the coming days.

Lane restrictions on the US 41 Twin Bridges are expected to begin Monday, May 1, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Traffic officials say crews will be upgrading the navigational light system for the Ohio River traffic during the work.

We’re told lane restrictions will begin at 9 a.m. on the northbound bridge with crews expecting to switch over to the southbound bridge around midday. Officials say crews should finish their work by 7 p.m.

“The upgraded equipment will require less maintenance which will result in a more reliable navigational light system for maritime traffic and a reduction in future lane closures on the Twin Bridges,” says a KYTC spokesperson.

