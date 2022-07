PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is reporting several traffic lights out in the area of Toyota on US 41 and surrounding county roads. GCSO advises drivers to use caution and use intersections as four way stops.

Drivers that see an emergency can call 911 and non-emergencies can call (812) 385-3496. More information can be viewed on GCSO’s Facebook page.