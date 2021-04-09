Traffic pattern change for US 41, Washington Ave intersection in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – In advance of a future planned pedestrian crossing project, new traffic patterns will go live at the intersection near Bosse High School Tuesday at 9 a.m. to allow easier and safer pedestrian crossing.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the following changes to the traffic patterns at U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue:

U.S. 41 Southbound and Northbound: The right turn movement from U.S. 41 to Washington Avenue will no longer be allowed on a red light. New signal heads have been added to warn drivers of the new right turn movement.

Washington Avenue Eastbound: A signal has been added for left turn movements onto U.S. 41 The left turn will yield while the signal is green, and a signal has been added for right turn movements as well.

Washington Avenue Westbound: The lane configuration has been changed to left only in the left lane, through movements only in the middle lane and right turns only in the right lane. This is different from the previous configuration where right turns and through movements were allowed in the right lane. Left turns will yield while the signal is green. A signal has been added for left and right turns onto U.S. 41.

The signal timings have also been updated to reflect the changes and to allow a safe travel time for pedestrians to cross U.S. 41.

Because the signal timings have been changed to allow for more time for pedestrians to cross, this could indicate longer wait times. Drivers should plan accordingly to leave extra time to get to their destination. INDOT also asks that motorists slow down in the area and allow extra room for drivers who may need to change lanes.