JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Traffic on the downtown Jasper square is flowing without restrictions for the first time in more than a year. Officials say this re-opening took place one day earlier than expected as work on the downtown revitalization project winds down.

Construction began in the Spring of 2022 to repair underground water and sewer infrastructure. That was followed by a revamping of the square featuring different amenities. They include swings, cafeteria-style seating, benches and a community fire pit. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide says the city’s patience during this project will pay off.

“I know these are inconveniences, but they all chipped in, they all worked on it,” says Mayor Vonderheide. “This thing is coming together because the community made it come together. It’s not any one entity that did this. The community made it work.”

The project’s second phase will begin in early 2024 with improvements from 5th to 3rd streets — and from 5th to 7th streets.