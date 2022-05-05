DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced changes for a recently modernized intersection in Huntingburg.

INDOT says beginning on or around May 10, crews will restrict traffic at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 14th Street in Huntingburg to remove and replace parts of the traffic signal. INDOT says that currently the intersection is designed to allow dedicated left turns controlled by turn arrows.

INDOT says the current signals with turn arrows will be replaced with solid-color signals, and left turns will still be allowed at this intersection; however, all directions will now run freely. Traffic making left turns will need to find a proper gap in traffic to make those movements. By making the left-hand movements permissive, or traditional, instead of protected, or controlled by an arrow, this will allow north and southbound movements to occur at the same time, increasing the efficiency and reducing the wait.

Work to replace the signals is expected to take a few hours and include removing the current signals, hanging the new ones, and programming the timings. Drivers should expect short delays, and INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.