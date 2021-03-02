Traffic signal upgrades starting next week in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Upgraded traffic signals are coming to First Ave. and Mill Rd. next week. The upgrade is part of a city-wide project to modernize nine traffic signals.

Starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday, the traffic signal at the intersection will be out of service while crews perform their work.

During that time, the intersection will operate as a four-way stop. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to plan alternative routes whenever possible.

The center curb mounted pedestrian signals, which are often damaged, will be relocated overhead. Overhead microwave vehicle detection and countdown-type pedestrian signals will also be installed.

This comes as work begins several miles down First Ave. near Diamond Ave. for sewer repairs.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)