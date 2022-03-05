DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A scary situation unfolded in Daviess County Saturday afternoon when a semi-truck allegedly crashed into a Kentucky State Police cruiser during a traffic stop.

Trooper Corey King tweeted images of the aftermath, noting it happened on US 60 east of Owensboro.

“Remember, to yield to emergency vehicles by merging left or slowing down,” says Trooper King on Twitter. “Please watch for us bc we are counting on you!”

According to Trooper King, everyone involved was okay following the accident.