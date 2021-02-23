Traffic stop for using cell phone while driving leads to drug arrest

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt led to a drug arrest for one man, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers were patrolling the area of Walnut St. and Bedford Ave. around 3:06 p.m. Monday when they saw a driver not wearing a seat belt and using a cell phone while driving. Troopers conducted a traffic stop at Evans Ave. and Canal St. and say they could smell burnt marijuana when they approached the vehicle.

Police say the driver, identified as Bobby G. Baker, 49, of Evansville, was visibly impaired and failed field sobriety tests.

According to a police report, Baker was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 13 syringes. Police say two of the syringes were loaded, and one field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Baker refused to submit to a chemical test and was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

Baker is facing several felony possession charges and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)