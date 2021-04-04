Traffic stop in Henderson Co. results in arrest of woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after they say she led deputies on a short pursuit late Saturday night.

Deputies tried stopping a speeding car just after 10:30 p.m., but the driver fled the scene.

Authorities say they eventually were able to stop the driver, Michelle Schaeffer, at the intersection of North Green St. and Powell St. around 11 p.m. Saturday.

During a search, deputies say they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside of her vehicle.

Schaeffer was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

(This story was originally published on April 4, 2021)