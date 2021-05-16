Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An investigation into a possible abduction led Henderson police to a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest Saturday.

Officers were called about a possible abduction involving a black Jeep and located the vehicle in the area of First and Clark Streets.

Police say during the traffic stop, the back seat passenger, later identified as Christopher Smith, got out and fled on foot. Smith was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Residents in the area told police Smith had dropped a gun while running. Officers found the gun in a driveway.

Smith faces the following charges:

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Trafficking a controlled substance

Trafficking drugs within 1000 feet of a school

Evading police

Possession of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Police say there was no abduction.