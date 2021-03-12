Traffic stop leads to felony gun arrest in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Henderson man is facing felony gun charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.

Police were patrolling the area of Fulton Ave. near Ohio St. when they pulled over a driver for an unsafe lane movement. The driver was identified as Kelvin Simmons, 29, of Henderson, Kentucky.

Police could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked Simmons to step out of the vehicle. Police say Simmons immediately rolled up his window and began searching for something in the passenger seat area. Police continued to order him out of the car and attemped to open the door, but it was locked.

Simmons eventually got out of the car and was placed in handcuffs with no further incident.

Police searched the vehicle and found a fully loaded handgun with armor piercing rounds under a backpack on the passenger seat. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and another fully loaded magazine.

Police say Simmons is a serious violent felon and is prohibited from carrying a firearm. Simmons is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)