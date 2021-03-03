Traffic stop leads to leads to discovery of two pounds of marijuana, several THC products

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A morning traffic stop on I-64 landed a Cicero woman in jail after police say several THC products were found in her car.

An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a car near the 17 mile marker for speeding.

Troopers say Alexis Turner, 22, of Cicero, displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Turner was later found to be under the influence of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle found approximately two pounds of marijuana, 35 vape cartridges containing THC, 48 grams of THC wax and THC gummies.

She was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where she is facing charges of possession of marijuana and OWI.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)