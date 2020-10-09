Traffic stop leads to seizure of 8.7 lbs of marijuana, two arrested

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 2:13 Friday morning, Sgt. John Fischer witnessed a driver violating the left lane law on eastbound I-64.

After pulling the car over, Sgt. Fischer identified the driver as Jeffery Vincent and his passenger Heather Rice, both of Edinburgh.

Sgt. Fischer says he became suspicious after speaking to the two individually and requested a K9 sent from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

When Deputy Brent Persinger arrived, his K9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle. A search of the car revealed 6.5 lbs of raw marijuana and 2.2 lbs of edibles containing THC. Methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Vincent and Rice were both arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail. Both have been charged with dealing and possession.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)

