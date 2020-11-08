Traffic stop leads trooper to solve area burglaries

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) Two are in custody after a Kentucky State Police trooper noted their vehicle matched the description of an ‘Attempt to Locate’ put out by Daviess Co authorities on reports of credit card fraud.

The trooper was patrolling Easton Rd near Fordsville when he witnessed the male driver not wearing his seatbelt and initiated a traffic stop. He identified the driver as 29-year-old Robert Simpson of Hawesville and the passenger as 27-year-old Kelsey Berry, also from Hawesville.

After searching the vehicle troopers discovered stolen debit and social security cards. They conducted a search warrant at Simpson’s residence where they recovered a multitude of stolen property they believe to be linked to burglaries in Daviess, Ohio, and Breckinridge Counties.

Both Simpson and Berry were arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. They face multiple charges of theft and fraud. Simpson is also facing charges for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

