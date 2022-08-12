EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.

The trail will include 3 miles of walking and biking trails alongside Green River Road starting at Lenape Lane, to Millersburg Road. The trails will go through the Deaconess sports park and Goebel soccer complex before coming to an end near both Firlick and Pigeon Creeks.

“This will also improve tourism to Deaconess sports park for those that attend and participate in game at the baseball, softball and soccer complexes,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Ben Shoulders. “But this project from a connectivity standpoint has been a long time coming.”

Indiana’s DNR next level trail program is helping to fund this in addition to a grant from Vanderburgh County of more than $771,000. The County’s Tiff funds are also funding the project.

According to Commissioner Shoulders, phase one, the part closest to Green River Road, is expected to be completed by Summer of 2023.