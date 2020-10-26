Train crashes into car that was abandoned on tracks

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a train crash of Roesner Road, north of Hogue Road.

According to police, a teenage driver tried to drive over the tracks but got stuck. The teenage driver left the vehicle just before midnight and failed to notify CSX or the Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday morning, the conductor of an eastbound train saw a reflection of the car’s taillight and attempted an emergency stop. The train was only traveling 23 mph, but due to hauling more than 16,000 tons of cargo, it was unable to stop in time and hit the car.

This story was originally published on October 26, 2020

