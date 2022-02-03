Train crashes into vehicle stuck on tracks on Henderson’s East End

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With icy winter conditions, it’s not just the roads that are dangerous.

Crews in Henderson responded to a crash on the East End involving a train early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. along the tracks that cross Washington Street near Golden Glaze Bakery.

Witnesses tell police the vehicle was stuck on the tracks when the train came along and crashed into it.

One person in the vehicle has been taken to a local hospital. There is currently no word on their condition.