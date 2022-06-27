OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — What was once known as the JCPenny’s in Town Square Mall will soon be completely revamped into a state-of-the-art gambling site. Ellis Entertainment Owensboro has been in the works for a long time, and now the ball is starting to roll.

Contractors are getting ready to start clearing out the insides of the old store. The $20M dollar project will include a new restaurant, up to 700 historical horse racing machines and a simulcast betting area. Jeff Inman, Ellis Park‘s General Manager, tells us there’s still a lot of work ahead for the project.

“A lot of what has to do is making sure we get the proper data and lines in,” said Jeff Inman. “We’re putting a restaurant in there as well, so there’s a lot of drainage that has to put in, lines put in for that. Again, the facility is going to get a full re-do.”

The new project is expected to bring in 6 to 8 million dollars for additional purses at the Henderson track once complete. Officials state Ellis Entertainment is expected to open to the public sometime next year.

