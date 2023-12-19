HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Clerk’s Office says that passport processing times are now back to pre-pandemic levels after months of backlogs.

Officials say that applications will be processed within six to eight weeks for routine service, and two to three weeks for expedited service, which costs an additional $60.

The Clerk’s Office also says that anyone wanting a passport must apply in-person if any of the following are true:

You are applying for your first U.S. passport

You are under the age of 16, or your previous passport was issued when you were under 16

Your previous passport was lost, stolen or damaged

Your previous passport was issued more than 15 years ago

For a complete list of fees and requirements, click here.