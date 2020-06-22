Trash collection changes in Henderson for week of July 4th

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the landfill/transfer station will operate on a slightly different schedule the week of July 4th.
Friday, July 3, is a holiday for City of Henderson employees and there will be no trash collection that day.
Here’s the schedule for the entire week:
Monday, June 29: Normal collection.
Tuesday, June 30: Normal collection.
Wednesday, July 1: Normal collection.
Thursday, July 2: All of Thursday and Friday trash routes.
Friday, July 3: Holiday. No collection.
Residential collection begins at 5 a.m. (summer hours).
The landfill/transfer station will be open on Friday, July 3. It will be closed on Saturday, July 4, and will reopen for normal operations at 7 a.m., on Monday, July 6.
It will be recycling week, and collection will be on a normal schedule all week.
(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)
